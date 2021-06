This shot was taken from the south side of Mount Rainier looking south at the Tatoosh Mountains on Paradise Glacier Trail. I was there for the incredible wildflower blooms in August but was hoping to venture elsewhere higher on the mountain for something different. The views anywhere along this trail were spectacular. Having never been this high up on the trail I must admit I was scrambling around trying to find a good composition for sunset. My friend found his perfect spot but I was not satisfied with anything. Once I saw the light fading I grabbed a spot that I saw earlier, lowered my tripod, composed and fired off a hand full of shots just before the light was gone from the flowers (old mans beard) you see lit up in the foreground.