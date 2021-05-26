U.K.’s Top Adviser Pushed Agencies to Ignore EU Data Laws

The European Commission has also launched an administrative process aimed at reaching agreement with the United Kingdom on a new framework for the transfer of personal data. Although the Brexit agreement was characterized by the parties agreeing on important issues only at the last minute, there are also no less important issues left unresolved after Brexit on January 31, 2020. One of these issues is setting terms for data transfers. International, which could not have been clarified either before the exit or until the end of the subsequent transitional period until the end of 2020.