U.K.’s Top Adviser Pushed Agencies to Ignore EU Data Laws
The U.K.’s former top government adviser told agencies to ignore European data protection laws to coordinate the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Dominic Cummings said in a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday that he told the Information Commissioner’s Office, the country’s data regulator, to put out a notice that agencies working on the response to the coronavirus shouldn’t worry about the rules because “if someone, somewhere in the system didn’t say ignore GDPR, thousands of people were going to die.”www.bloomberg.com