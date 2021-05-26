Cancel
U.K.

U.K.’s Top Adviser Pushed Agencies to Ignore EU Data Laws

By Thomas Seal
Bloomberg
 16 days ago

The U.K.’s former top government adviser told agencies to ignore European data protection laws to coordinate the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Dominic Cummings said in a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday that he told the Information Commissioner’s Office, the country’s data regulator, to put out a notice that agencies working on the response to the coronavirus shouldn’t worry about the rules because “if someone, somewhere in the system didn’t say ignore GDPR, thousands of people were going to die.”

www.bloomberg.com
Dominic Cummings
Boris Johnson
#European Union#Data Protection#Data Access#Uk#Eu Data#National Laws#U S Data#Gdpr#National Health Service#Opendemocracy#Foxglove#Bank Data#Sensitive Data#Sensitive Personal Data#Britain#Country#Privacy#Taiwan#Technology Company#Politics
