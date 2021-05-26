Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Boy Scouts begin decorating Jefferson Barracks graves with flags today

By Sam Masterson
The Memorial Day weekend tradition of local Boy Scouts planting American flags next to the graves in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery is back and has been stretched into a four-day event.

