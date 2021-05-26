Cancel
Seven Teams Set to Compete in NCAA Super Regionals

By SEC Staff
Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Seven teams from the Southeastern Conference will compete in the Super Regionals of the 2021 NCAA Division I Softball Championship. Super regionals for the championship will be held May 27-30 on eight campus sites. At each site, two teams play in a best-of-three tournament format. The winners from each super regional advance to the NCAA® Women's College World Series (WCWS) from June 3-9 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OG&E Energy Field in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

