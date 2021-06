Discover Muscatine will provide daily updates on COVID-19 positive tests, deaths, the 14 day percent positive, long-term care outbreaks, and the number of first and completed vaccination series for the state of Iowa and Muscatine County. All raw data used comes from www.coronavirus.iowa.gov, which the Iowa Department of Public Health maintains. The Department now reports data in real time. Discover Muscatine’s data reflects current numbers from 11:03 a. m.