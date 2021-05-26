Cancel
Maine State

When Was The Last Time It Hit 90 Degrees in Portland, Maine?

Portland is looking at a HOT ONE today. Many places in Maine will hit 90 degrees today. Not bad for May! It's just a test, though, because we will see a 30-degree swing with Memorial Day Weekend highs only around 60 degrees. So, enjoy the heat while it lasts. The last time it hit 90 degrees in Portland was July 28th of 2020. Getting to 90 in May is pretty rare, but the high-temperature record for this date is 91 degrees back in 2015.

Maine Has Been Determined To Be The Hangriest State in America

For those unfamiliar with the term "hanger" it's likely that you're familiar with the emotion. Being hangry is when you're angry because you're hungry. Waiting too long between meals can result in decreased patience and increased irritation. The angry reactions and feelings you experience likely wouldn't occur if you had a full belly.
Bayside Village in Maine Will Take You Back To Simpler Times

With summer right around the corner, it's time for Mainers to start plotting their summer bucket list. This little road trip worthy seaside village will take you back in time. When you think of the quintessential coastal summer in Maine, lobsters, sailboats, BBQs, sunny days by the ocean, and picturesque small towns certainly come to mind. Well this little gem has all the boxes checked.
Rekindle the Joy of Being a Kid in this Luxurious Tree House in Maine

A website called "New England with Love" highlighted 20 of the Best Airbnbs in Maine You'll Want to Book Now and this charming treehouse was on the list! I am truly feeling more relaxed just from looking at photos of this treetop treasure. Imagine staying there?! The listing doesn’t disclose the exact location however it mentions it is close to Bar Harbor which is a huge win. This means lots of hiking, great restaurants and breweries are nearby.
Watch This Plane Land on the Roof of the Augusta, Maine Civic Center In This Fun Flight Simulation

We found this wicked cool flight simulator video of someone attempting to land a plane on the Augusta Civic Center. Don't worry; it's not real. Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2020 incredibly recreates the entire topography of the Earth in 3D and adds in local weather elements to boot. This is much cooler than the Red Baron, or After Burner flight video games we played in the 1980s! You can fly anywhere in the world and pick any plane or jet you wish. Luckily for this player, the weather was beautiful in virtual Maine on the day of this flight. Try doing this in a snowstorm, bub!
After 8 Years, This Bethel, Maine Amusement Park is Open Once Again

For 8 years, people who live and travel through Bethel, Maine have driven past a closed amusement park on North Road off Route 2. That all changed in June when Big Adventure Center opened once again. Big Adventure Center originally offered mini-golf, laser tag, rock climbing, bowling, an arcade and...
Cool Off at One of Maine’s Cooling Centers Amid Heatwave

While technically it's still spring, Maine has seen some seriously hot temperatures recently and at times being under a heat advisory with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 90s. Many are finding comfort in air-conditioned offices, home air conditioning, and trips to the beach. But what if none of...
The Blue Angels Are Returning For The Great State Of Maine Air Show This Summer

Generations of families in Maine have looked forward to the annual tradition known as the Great State of Maine Air Show in Brunswick. For decades, the United States Navy and civilian have wowed audiences in the skies with spectacular performances often headlined by the infamous Blue Angels. After several years of not performing in Maine, the Blue Angels will be back in 2021 when the Great State Of Maine Air Show takes place over Labor Day weekend on September 4th and 5th at the Brunswick Executive Airport.
Do You Know What These Are Seen Near Maine Lakes?

They say you learn something new every day. This was definitely something I never knew... I love dragonflies. I know this may seem weird, but they make me think my mom is saying hi. But I NEVER knew THIS about them. How did I not know this? As I asked around, I am not alone.
You Can Now Mine For Gold While Visiting Old Orchard Beach, Maine

You can now mine for gold and gemstones while you're visiting Old Orchard Beach. Mining for gold and gemstones in a natural setting is such a neat experience that many people never have the opportunity to experience it. Obviously, you won't be mining for gold and gems in a natural setting while at Old Orchard beach, but mining at Nat's Gold Mine is a close second.
Here’s Why You May End Up With Black Residue On Your Feet From Some Maine Beaches

A late-spring heat wave had people from across Maine flocking to the beach this weekend in numbers usually reserved for July and August. While the beach was a great place to cool off, it was the remnants of the beach that left many people feeling rather confused. Specifically, their feet seemingly being "stained" with a strange and stubborn black residue that was difficult to clean off.
Not Enough Drivers Know How To Drive On This South Portland, Maine Road Properly

If you've ever driven in the Maine Mall area of South Portland, there are plenty of traffic pitfalls and quirks that can test your patience. But there's one particular intersection and stretch of road where traffic issues shouldn't be a pressing problem if drivers knew how to read signs and operate their vehicle properly. Sure, that may sound harsh, but if you travel this route on a daily basis, you're pretty much guaranteed to run into some mind-numbing behavior consistently. So what seems to be the problem? Let us explain.
Is It Illegal To ‘Pull-Through’ A Parking Space In Maine?

We've all been there. You're driving along in the busy parking lot of your favorite big box store or supermarket and notice a vacant parking spot. You pull your car into that spot and notice something else; the spot adjoining it is also free. So you decide it's a lot easier to leave this busy park lot driving forward instead of in-reverse, so you pull-through the parking space. The question is, did you just do something illegal here in Maine?
Maine CDC Reports That 61% of Mainers 12 And Older Are Fully Vaccinated

According to the Maine CDC's Wednesday update, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Maine is now at 68,384, an increase of 53 since Tuesday. 3 additional deaths were reported of individuals with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 843. 2,043 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 52 are currently hospitalized with 26 in intensive care and 13 on a ventilator.
69 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Maine and One Additional Death

According to the Maine CDC's Tuesday update, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Maine is now at 69,331, an increase of 69 since Monday. One additional death was reported of an individual with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 840. 2,040 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 58 are currently hospitalized with 26 in intensive care and 14 on a ventilator.