Not only is it Friday, but June 4th is also National Doughnut Day. What better way to celebrate than with free or discounted doughnuts!. You can get two free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme on Friday. Since March, they have been giving away a free doughnut a day to anyone who has been vaccinated, you just have to show your vaccination card. That deal continues throughout 2021, regardless of what day it is. Plus, on Doughnut Day everyone gets a free doughnut. That means two doughnuts for people who are vaccinated.