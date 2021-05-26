Quiet Riot Still Touring After Frankie Banali’s Death, 2021 + 2022 Dates Booked

I can pinpoint my Oh shit, this is really happening moment of the coronavirus pandemic as when Thundercat announced the cancellation of his tour. I had tickets to his Toronto date, and probably would have been more disappointed had there not been a global plague about to ravage society. Now that things are reopening in North America, Thundercat has set out a new run of tour dates for the rest of the year. The trek will begin in Omaha, Nebraska at the Maha Music Festival and conclude in Boise, Idaho on December 5. Channel Tres, the house-pop-rapper who recently released his project i can't go outside, will join Thundercat on almost all of the non-festival dates. See them below. Tickets go on sale here this Friday, June 11 at 10 AM local time.