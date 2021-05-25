newsbreak-logo
Bruce Dickinson Snapped Achilles Before 2019 Iron Maiden Tour, Just Had Hip Replaced

By Joe DiVita
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson had quietly been suffering onstage in recent years and recently underwent hip replacement surgery to fix some grueling issues. In revealing this news, he also divulged that he snapped his achilles tendon months before one of the 'Legacy of the Beast' tour legs in 2019, but managed to get back onstage and perform without anyone noticing any limitations in his lively performance.

106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
