20-Year-Old Arrested In Tampa Riverwalk Shooting

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police have made an arrest in the weekend Riverwalk shooting near Curtis Hixon Park on Saturday.

After receiving multiple tips from the community, Detectives were able to develop additional leads and identify Kareem Hernandez as the person who shot a victim in the hand over the weekend.

The investigation revealed Hernandez and a group of friends were walking south on the River Walk when a verbal altercation took place with another group.

After the two groups separated, Hernandez shot at the victim’s group, striking the victim in the hand. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was treated at the hospital.

Witnesses identified Hernandez as the shooter. During a post-Miranda interview, Hernandez also identified himself in the surveillance video.

Hernandez was charged with Aggravated Battery with Deadly Weapon and Carrying Concealed Firearm. Hernandez was transported to Orient Road Jail.

