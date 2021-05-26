Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

20-Year-Old Arrested In Tampa Riverwalk Shooting

By Local News Desk
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cwETq_0aC1ZOEO00

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police have made an arrest in the weekend Riverwalk shooting near Curtis Hixon Park on Saturday.

After receiving multiple tips from the community, Detectives were able to develop additional leads and identify Kareem Hernandez as the person who shot a victim in the hand over the weekend.

The investigation revealed Hernandez and a group of friends were walking south on the River Walk when a verbal altercation took place with another group.

After the two groups separated, Hernandez shot at the victim’s group, striking the victim in the hand. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was treated at the hospital.

Witnesses identified Hernandez as the shooter. During a post-Miranda interview, Hernandez also identified himself in the surveillance video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z91eX_0aC1ZOEO00

Hernandez was charged with Aggravated Battery with Deadly Weapon and Carrying Concealed Firearm. Hernandez was transported to Orient Road Jail.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Riverwalk#Victim Of Shooting#Police Detectives#Fla#Android Police#Aggravated Battery#Tampa Police#Riverwalk Shooting#Curtis Hixon Park#Walking#Orient Road Jail#Deadly Weapon#Surveillance Video#Friends#Community#Multiple Tips#River Walk#Hixon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

One Man Dead In Overnight Shooting In Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the events that led to a man’s death in Tampa. On Thursday, at approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Waters Avenue and Anderson Road, where they discovered the body of an adult male in the Westbound lanes of Waters Avenue, next to his vehicle.
Polk County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

“It Was F****ng awesome!” Clearwater Teacher Arrested In Polk County For DUI

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday, June 11, 2021, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Lee Anne Huff of Clearwater for DUI. At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the entrance of the Hamptons Golf and Country Club in Auburndale and found a red Volkswagen Beetle parked with its rear tire on a curb and Huff in the driver’s seat slumped on the steering wheel. The vehicle was running.
Clearwater, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Clearwater Police Seeking Three Suspects In Cell Phone Store Armed Robbery

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects who robbed a phone store on Wednesday afternoon. The crime occurred just before 3:30 p.m. at the AT&T store located at 21561 U.S. 19, which is at the corner of Drew Street and U.S. 19. That’s when two suspects entered the store while a third suspect waited outside in a silver Toyota Corolla.
Tampa, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

I-275 South Reopens After 22-Year-Old Man Found Shot In His Car

TAMPA, Fla. – Late Tuesday night, Tampa Police responded to what was originally reported as a vehicle crashing into the guardrail in the southbound lanes of Interstate 275. Officers arrived to find a 2015 blue Dodge with multiple bullet holes resting against the center concrete guardrail. The driver, an adult black male, was found suffering from a gunshot to the upper body.
Hillsborough County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Body Found Burning At Skyway Bridge Linked To Town ‘N’ Country Missing Persons Case

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide connected to a missing person case in Hillsborough County. On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at approximately 7:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Beach Walk Condominiums, located at 4349 Bayside Village Drive in the Town ‘N’ Country area, in reference to a missing person call.
Pasco County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Two Killed In SUV, Motorcycle Crash In Pasco County Overnight

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Hudson man and a 37-year-old Spring Hill man were killed overnight in a crash that happened on US-19 in Hudson. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 20-year-old Hudson man, was traveling southbound in the inside turn lane of US-19 approaching the intersection of Bolton Avenue, while a motorcycle, driven by a 37-year-old Spring Hill man was traveling northbound on US-19.