For a pandemic and less people out on the road on top of having fewer crashes, there will still more people who died behind the wheel in 2020 than in 2019. Who didn't see someone driving well over 80 miles an hour in 2020? I drive 131 to and from work and all throughout the pandemic, I could not believe how many people were blowing by me when I'm driving 75 miles per hour and just leave me in the dust.