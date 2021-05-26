Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

What’s Cooking Wednesday

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleLearn how to make something new in the kitchen with Emily LaPierre from the Vineyard Haven library. In this virtual event, simple recipes are shared for the upcoming session, and activity bags with materials can be found on Sundays at 3 pm at the library. This upcoming session will be Wednesday, June 2, at 10 am. More information, email Emily at elapierre@clamsnet.org or call 508-696-4211.

www.mvtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Vineyard#Virtual Event#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesBrunswicktimes Gazette

Let's Cook

These thick pork chops have a smoky flavor, are very moist and tender, and the rub is easy to make. A family favorite, always requested at barbeques. I like to serve these chops with loaded baked potatoes and a garden salad. Ingredients:. 1 tablespoon seasoned salt (such as LAWRY'S®) 1...
RecipesNews 12

What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's flounder putanesca

Chef Vinny Olivieri, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make flounder putanesca. • 2 TBS Uncle Giuseppe’s Extra-Virgin Olive Oil. 1. Pre-heat oven to 425*F. 2. Place bread crumbs, white wine, olive oil in a bowl and mix well. 3. Season flounder with salt and...
Recipesmumsnet.com

What are you batch cooking? :)

I'm 39+2 and thinking of doing some batch cooking to pass the time, and fill the freezer for after baby arrives. What are your go-to recipes? I've got several different pasta sauces made already but looking for inspiration beyond 'things made of mince'. Add message | Report | See all.
Recipesdnyuz.com

What to Cook This Weekend

Good morning. I took to The New York Times Magazine this week to write about a remarkable 20th century restaurateur named Henri Charpentier, who was raised in the kitchens and dining rooms of the French Riviera, labored under Auguste Escoffier and César Ritz in Paris, and moved to New York in the early 20th century, where he opened his restaurant Henri’s, in Lynbrook. One of the dishes Charpentier served there showed up in a cookbook my friend Julie found in a used bookstore in the Midwest a few years ago: fluke au gratin (above).
Recipespurewow.com

Here’s What to Cook Every Night This Week (June 21 – 27)

Pasta limone, we adore you. But sometimes after indulging in you, we find ourselves scouring the cabinets for a snack an hour later. The key to staying full between meals is loading your plate with protein and fiber. Here are seven high-protein dinners to cook this week that are bound to keep you satiated, including a few vegetarian options.
Recipessunset.com

What Are the “High on the Hog” Producers Cooking for Juneteenth?

Celebrate the new federal holiday with a delicious buffet in remembrance of those who didn’t make it to freedom. The fourth episode of High on the Hog, the new four-part Netflix documentary series examining the influence of African-American cooking on American cuisine, begins with a moving bit of audio. Entitled “Freedom,” the episode hones in on Juneteenth in Texas and enters with a slow zoom shot of an old American home accompanied by a recording from 1941 of Laura Smalley, a former slave in Hempstead, Texas. She recalls the master of the house calling everyone inside and on the 19th of June, everyone was turned free. With a southern drawl in her voice she says “That’s why, you know, we celebrate that day. Colored folks celebrate that day.” Now, in 2021, it’s not just people of color in the United States celebrating their freedom from over 200 years of legal slavery, but the Senate has just passed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Food & DrinksThe Takeout

What will you cook this Fourth of July?

I love the unorthodoxy of ordering pizza on Thanksgiving. Not that I myself have ever done it; too many casseroles are hitting my table every November to even consider it. But there’s got to be a transgressive thrill in knowing that, on a day when the entire nation is beating themselves up trying to perfect a dish that they might not even like all that much, you’ll have one of your favorite meals ferried to your doorstep in a matter of minutes, with nothing to clean up afterward. It’s got to be satisfying, prioritizing your taste buds over decades of tradition.
Recipesyourgv.com

WHAT'S COOKING? Turkey burger

Six hamburger buns or Kiser rolls, Romaine lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and Kosher pickles. Combine salt, paprika, pepper and garlic in a small bowl. Form 6 burger patties. Sprinkle both sides with seasoning. Make glaze – Heat the oil in a skillet. Add onions, garlic and jalapenos and sauté for...
Denver, CODenver Post

Get Cooking: What kids can cook for Dad this Father’s Day

OK, kiddos, Sunday, June 20, is Father’s Day. Time for you to cook for Pops, the Old Man, Daddy, Papí, Father, Papa. Maybe you’ll need some helping hands from Mom (or Mother, Mamí, Mommy …) or an older sib, but turning the chairs at the table so he’s sitting down for your food is your cooking gift to him.
RecipesHealthline

What’s the Healthiest Way to Cook Chicken?

Sous vide is a healthy cooking method that involves vacuum-sealing foods and seasonings in a food-grade plastic pouch and cooking them in a water bath. This cooks the chicken without direct heat, which should reduce the production of HAAs, PAHs, and AGEs (. ). Note that you may want to...
RecipesBakersfield Californian

What's Cooking? Summer pasta salad

While most people are preoccupied with the main course for events, it could be argued that the side dishes are often just as or more important for the overall experience of a meal. We are in the thick of summer with Independence Day outings and other barbecue festivities taking place,...
Recipestimes-gazette.com

COOK'S CORNER: Rosemary plays prominent role in couple's cooking

Many gentlemen, when wooing a lady, present her with chocolate and flowers to win her affections. Bill Boyer is the exception to this rule. His courting strategy relied on herbal sprigs of rosemary to impress his lady love. That was over three decades ago and Marlene, now his wife, remembers...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TheStreet

Sweet, Simple Solutions For Family Meals

MISSION, Kan., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Busy mornings, afternoons and evenings are the norm for many families with days full of work, school, extracurricular activities, social commitments and more. Finding time to pause and share a meal is often a priority that may remain difficult to achieve.
Recipesfreelibrary.org

What’s Cooking, Grilladelphia?!

Be sure to join us for our upcoming program, Fresh Ideas for the Grill, at Malcolm X Park on Wednesday, July 7, from 11:00 a.m.—1:00 p.m.! Sample two healthy, grilled dishes, and pose whatever questions you might have to the nutrition educator who will join us. Between Memorial Day, Juneteenth,...
Recipeswho13.com

What’s Cooking: camping potatoes and onions

These are two of my family favorite recipes to make on the grill. Remove top section and save. Place one to two bouillon cubes inside. Grill for about thirty minutes until onion is tender and cube has dissolved. It is great to serve with steak. Camping Potatoes. Ingredients:. 3 pounds...
Food & DrinksDuluth News Tribune

Health Fusion: Hate kale? You'll love this recipe!

Last summer I posted a picture of kale growing in my garden. I got a bunch of "likes" and one very emphatic "Yuk" in a comment from someone I adore, but who absolutely hates that vegetable. But I have a recipe that I bet even he would like. This year's crop is going to be even better.
South Bend, INSouth Bend Tribune

What's Cooking: Community meals this week

Chicken, Shrimp or Fish Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161, 133 E. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, 574-255-8319. Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $6 to $11. Fish Fry, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 308, 122 Lincoln Way E., Osceola,...