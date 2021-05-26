What’s Cooking Wednesday

Celebrate the new federal holiday with a delicious buffet in remembrance of those who didn’t make it to freedom. The fourth episode of High on the Hog, the new four-part Netflix documentary series examining the influence of African-American cooking on American cuisine, begins with a moving bit of audio. Entitled “Freedom,” the episode hones in on Juneteenth in Texas and enters with a slow zoom shot of an old American home accompanied by a recording from 1941 of Laura Smalley, a former slave in Hempstead, Texas. She recalls the master of the house calling everyone inside and on the 19th of June, everyone was turned free. With a southern drawl in her voice she says “That’s why, you know, we celebrate that day. Colored folks celebrate that day.” Now, in 2021, it’s not just people of color in the United States celebrating their freedom from over 200 years of legal slavery, but the Senate has just passed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday.