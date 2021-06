The Chicago Blackhawks had one of the youngest rosters in the NHL this season, making use of many different rookies throughout the year. One of these young guns was forward Pius Suter. The 24-year-old from Zurich, Switzerland signed as an undrafted free agent with the Blackhawks last summer. He had a ton of praise thrown at him by analysts who saw his potential. However, some questioned how he would transition to the NHL after playing in Europe since 2015.