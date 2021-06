A Celebration of Life Service for 66 year old Mark Knudsen of Cantonment, FL, formerly of Atlantic will be at a later date in Atlantic. The Roland Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Mark passed away on Saturday, May 22nd at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL.

Mark is survived by is wife, Julie Knudsen of Cantonment, FL; son, Ben (Becca) Knudsen of Sequatchie, TN; daughter Emily Knudsen of Pensacola, FL and 2 grandsons: Brantley and Bennett Knudsen.