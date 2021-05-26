Cancel
Florida State

FSU College of Music celebrates 80 years of summer music camps

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State University’s College of Music will host its 80th year of music camps this summer, one of the country’s oldest and largest summer music camp programs. “For 80 years, the FSU Summer Music Camps program has been an important tradition that encourages students to visit our beautiful campus while working with world-class music educators,” said Todd Queen, dean of the College of Music. “It is no surprise that the majority of students who attend music camps select FSU as their college of choice. We are honored to continue this important legacy.”

Tallahassee, FLtallahasseemagazine.com

Medicine Show

When singer/songwriter Billy Dean returned to Florida after kicking around Nashville for 35 years to be near his 92-year-old mother, he immediately set about finding her a doctor. Dr. Hugh VanLandingham wasn’t accepting new patients, but Dean thought he might make an exception. The two men have Gadsden County roots...
247Sports

Florida announces plans for return to 'full in-person participation" at athletic events

The University of Florida will return to full capacity for home athletic events in time for the 2021-22 school year, the university announced on Monday. Per a release from UF, the university will resume "full in-person participation in athletic and other activities on our campuses, including fan participation in stadiums and arenas," beginning June 28.