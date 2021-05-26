FSU College of Music celebrates 80 years of summer music camps

Florida State University’s College of Music will host its 80th year of music camps this summer, one of the country’s oldest and largest summer music camp programs. “For 80 years, the FSU Summer Music Camps program has been an important tradition that encourages students to visit our beautiful campus while working with world-class music educators,” said Todd Queen, dean of the College of Music. “It is no surprise that the majority of students who attend music camps select FSU as their college of choice. We are honored to continue this important legacy.”