Who doesn’t love a little home makeover? But who loves endless hours of DIY? Here are some home design tips that are easy to implement but can have a big impact on your space. Once you start small, and enjoy the huge rewards, you might be tempted to do another small task. But don’t worry, we’re not suggesting that you demo your shower or pull out the paint tarps. We asked a few local designers for ways they make homes shine with just a little bit of effort and a small investment. Click through the above gallery for details.