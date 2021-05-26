Cancel
Slidell, LA

Mary Suzanne Chabreck Jabbia

Cover picture for the articleMary Suzanne Chabreck Jabbia died peacefully on May 25, 2021 surrounded by loved ones at home. She was born September 3, 1945, in New Orleans, the son of John Sr. and Rebecca (Todd) Chabreck. Suzanne graduated from Slidell High School, Class of 1963. Following graduation, she attended Northwestern State University of Natchitoches, Class of 1967, where she met her lifelong partner, Peter Jabbia. They married June 1, 1968, and settled in Slidell where she began her career in education at Salmen High School. Suzanne was a coach and teacher of St Tammany Parish for 33 years. A proud mother and wife, Suzanne was a loving presence to everyone she would encounter. She served to mentor many Slidell youth throughout her career in education and took pride in her participation in the Angels Alzheimer’s Program at Aldersgate. She will always be remembered as a gracious spirit who loved abundantly throughout her time on earth. She was also a former member of the Red Hat Society and a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her sister, Lillian (Chabreck) Abney, and brothers, John Chabreck Jr and Robert Chabreck. Surviving in addition to her husband, Peter Joseph Jabbia, are her sons, Frank J. Jabbia and Todd C. Jabbia and his wife Suzanne (Sakowski) Jabbia; eight grand children, Mary-Katherine (Jabbia) Poulicek and her husband, James Andrew, Peter Joseph Jabbia II and his wife Haleigh (Lane), Sophia Jabbia, Genevieve Jabbia, Frank Joseph Jabbia, III, Dominick Jabbia, Mia Jabbia, and Austin Billiot and his wife Anna (Ichimura); one great grandchild, Layla Billiot; three sister-in-laws, Josephine (Jabbia) Summers and late husband, David, Claire (Tabary) Chabreck, and Merle (Tabary) Chabreck; many nieces and nephews.

