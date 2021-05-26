Sotheby’s To Auction Lost Library Including Brontë Handwritten Poems Worth £1 Million
Bibliophiles are ablaze with the news that a “lost library” of rare books and manuscripts is due to be auctioned at Sotheby’s in June 2021. While there are many first editions on offer, without doubt, the two important items are a handwritten manuscript of Emily Brontë’s poems, with pencil corrections by her sister Charlotte, and a copy of a well-loved family book that has also been annotated by their father, Patrick.www.thevintagenews.com