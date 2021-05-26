Cancel
Metallica Announce Expansion Of Their ‘Metallica Scholars’ Initiative

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallica have announced that they are expanding their Metallica Scholars Initiative into a wider number of community colleges in the US. Launched back in 2019, the venture is a partnership between the band’s All Within My Hands foundation and the American Association of Community Colleges with the goal of “reinvesting in communities that have supported the band over the last four decades”.

www.udiscovermusic.com
