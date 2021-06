RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTGS) — One person was shot near a gas station in Ridgeland Saturday night, according to the Ridgeland Police Department. Officers said they responded to a call of multiple shots fired at 7:13 p.m. in the area of the Star Point BP and followed the suspect's vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on US 17 north. Two officers were able to get behind the suspect's vehicle and follow it to Rice Shire Road where it ran out of gas.