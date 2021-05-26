Cancel
Lynchburg, VA

In the Founder’s Words: As Liberty celebrated its 48th Commencement, our Founder’s dream was remembered – and that mission remains unchanged

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Tim Tebow’s Commencement address streamed online on May 15 as the grand finale to a week of degree presentation ceremonies on campus, Liberty University President Dr. Jerry Prevo introduced a two-minute video produced by Liberty’s Marketing Department. The video gave graduates the unique opportunity to hear the words of the university’s founder, the late Dr. Jerry Falwell, communicate his vision of building a Christian university. It was also played at every degree presentation ceremony for graduates and their families and friends – and it has been shown to faculty, staff, and campus guests throughout the Spring semester.

