WVHS Athletes of the Week: Maya Bialas & JT Orlando

Maya Bialas has been selected as this week’s WVHS Female Student-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Bill Garcia: Allstate Insurance Agency in Warwick. Maya will attend Syracuse University in the fall, majoring in Fashion Design and competing for Syracuse’s crew team as a coxswain. Maya is graduating with a cumulative average of 90. She has served as mock trial President, Orange County Academic League Captain, and as teen liaison to the Library Advisory Board. Maya is an honor roll student, and has been recognized as a scholar-athlete for crew by the NYSPHSAA. Maya is the daughter of Jeff Bialas of Pine Island, New York and her sister, Claire, is a freshman at Warwick Valley High School.