Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warwick, NY

WVHS Athletes of the Week: Maya Bialas & JT Orlando

warwickvalleyschools.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaya Bialas has been selected as this week’s WVHS Female Student-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Bill Garcia: Allstate Insurance Agency in Warwick. Maya will attend Syracuse University in the fall, majoring in Fashion Design and competing for Syracuse’s crew team as a coxswain. Maya is graduating with a cumulative average of 90. She has served as mock trial President, Orange County Academic League Captain, and as teen liaison to the Library Advisory Board. Maya is an honor roll student, and has been recognized as a scholar-athlete for crew by the NYSPHSAA. Maya is the daughter of Jeff Bialas of Pine Island, New York and her sister, Claire, is a freshman at Warwick Valley High School.

www.warwickvalleyschools.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine Island, NY
City
Warwick, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Warwick, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Orlando
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse University#Club Football#Syracuse Football#Binghamton University#Wvhs Athletes Of#Maya Bialas Jt#Allstate Insurance Agency#Fashion Design#Nysphsaa#Wvhs Male Student Athlete#National Honor Society#The Strength Team#Ny State Scholar Athlete#Athletes#Scholar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

WVHS Student-Athletes of the Week: Kristin Thompson & Logan Hurd

Warwick Valley High School recognizes Kristin Thompson and Logan Hurd and this week’s Student-Athletes of the Week, sponsored by ALLSTATE Insurance Bill Garcia Agency. Senior Kristin Thompson competes as a three-season track athlete and carries an overall weighted average of a 103. She is a two-time Track and Field All-American and NYSPHSAA State Champion in the 4×400-meter relay (both Indoor and Outdoor). Kristin is the Senior Class President, Student Senate President, National Honor Society Member and Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society Inductee. She will be attending University of Southern California in the fall, majoring in Economics and Mathematics.
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Three Wildcats Announce College Decisions

Three senior Wildcat student-athletes from Warwick Valley High School will continue playing sports following graduation in June. Paetra Heeren will move on to Utica College (Empire 8 Conference) where she will play tennis for the Pioneers. Paetra competed as a doubles player and was active in the orchestra, interact club and the yearbook club. She will major in Physical Therapy.
Warwick, NYwarwickvalleyschools.com

Crew Club salutes graduating seniors

The Warwick Valley High School Crew Club recently saluted its graduating seniors. Captain and coxswain Maya Bialas has been part of Warwick Crew for three years and is now headed to Syracuse University where she will continue her crew career coxing for the Division I school. Maya will pursue Fashion Design and Pre-Law.
Highland, NYDaily Freeman

High School Girls Golf: Highland edges Monroe-Woodbury 164-165

HIGHLAND, N.Y. — Highland's top four scorers were within seven strokes of each other and that proved to be a key factor Friday as the Huskies registered a 164-165 win over Monroe-Woodbury High in an Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association girls golf match. Kyle VanZandt shot a 51, Devan Cooper...