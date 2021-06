We have a large 10-game slate to work with on FanDuel tonight and there are a number of different ways we can build lineups. There are a few appealing pitchers on the high end in Bauer and Nola, but getting to one of the value pitchers allows you to jam in more expensive and higher-ceiling one-offs and stacks. It's officially a Coors slate as the Rockies host the Reds in the league's most generous ballpark, while we also have the Nationals, Phillies, Astros, White Sox, and Yankees all in great spots to produce.