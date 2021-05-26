'Friends: The Reunion': How to Watch and Everything We Know So Far

Bryan Cranston is one of the most admired stage and screen actors of his generation. He won best actor in a play Tony awards for the Broadway shows All the Way in 2014 and Network in 2019. He received a best actor Oscar nomination for his turn in 2015’s Trumbo, while also stealing scenes in films like 1998’s Saving Private Ryan, 2006’s Little Miss Sunshine, 2011’s Drive, 2012’s Argo and 2017’s The Upside. But he is best known for his work on television, having excelled in comedy series, most famously as the hapless father Hal on Fox’s Malcolm in the Middle from 2000 through 2006, for which he received three best supporting actor in a comedy series Emmy nominations; in drama series, giving one of the all-time great TV performances as science teacher turned drug kingpin Walter White on AMC’s Breaking Bad from 2008 through 2013, for which he received six best actor in a drama series Emmy nominations, four of which resulted in wins; and most recently, in limited series, winning raves for his portrayal of a judge whose son is involved in a hit and run accident that results in the death of the son of a local mob boss on one of 2020’s most watched and acclaimed limited series Showtime’s Your Honor.