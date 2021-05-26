Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Column: Minnesota West working to ease college food insecurity

By Editorials
Worthington Daily Globe
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an AmeriCorps VISTA at Minnesota West, I am doing research and working with individuals in our communities and campuses to expand what resources and services we can either provide or refer out to our students. We all know the cliché of the broke college student eating ramen, but we...

www.dglobe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luverne, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecure#Local Food#Food Pantries#College Students#Minnesota West#Americorps#Student Food Insecurity#State Work Study#Healthy Food Options#Student Awareness#Healthy Lifestyles#Real Students#Healthy Habits#Certificate Programs#Nationwide#Access Benefits#Technical Degrees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Minnesota Stateifallsjournal.com

Local student recognized

Kaitlin Stallard, International Falls, is among the 700 graduates of the 2021 spring semester of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. Stallard graduated with an associate of applied science in dental hygiene. As a member of the Minnesota State system,...
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.