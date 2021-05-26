Cancel
Brandon, MN

Roundup: Bats explode as Brandon-Evansville wins seventh straight Pheasant Conference championship

By Eric Morken
Echo Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon-Evansnville softball continued its reign atop the Pheasant Conference by sweeping Ashby in a doubleheader on May 25. The Chargers had already clinched at least a share of the conference title, but they left no doubt about grabbing sole possession. Brandon-Evansville (17-3, 13-1 Pheasant) won 18-2 and 21-0 against Ashby (6-12, 4-10 Pheasant). Both games ended in four innings.

