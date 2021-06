Vestas has secured a 60 MW order for an undisclosed repowering wind project in the U.S. Located in an earthquake prone area, Vestas has developed a customised solution to fit the site’s climatic conditions that includes a mix of V117-4.2 MW and V117-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 4.3 MW and 3.6 MW operating modes respectively. The tailormade solution includes a tower design that can be sited in an active seismic zone and Vestas has offered local expertise to help the customer navigate extra regulatory procedures around seismic compliance that were critical to enable the full repowering of the project.