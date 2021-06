So that's it, a frantic regular season done and dusted, the NBA's playoff bracket now set in stone after weeks and weeks of deliberation. The Lakers did what they needed and beat the Pelicans but it was not enough as Portland got it done against Denver. That means LeBron James will host Steph Curry and the Warriors on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, a player who was up to his usual electrifying antics in the earlier set of games on Sunday.