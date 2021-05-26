Nightly free concert series returns to the 2021 Kentucky State Fair Aug. 19-29
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Concerts are back at the Kentucky State Fair this year, and organizers said they are looking forward to the return of live music. The Texas Roadhouse Concert Series lineup includes performances from 23 artists, ranging from rock to Christian music, over the 11-day fair. All shows begin at 8 p.m. on a stage set up adjacent to the Pavilion and Kentucky Kingdom. The concert series is free with paid admission.www.wdrb.com