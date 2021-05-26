2021 NFC East Team Futures - Division Winner and Win Totals Outlook
As the most popular pro sport in America, the NFL is relevant 365 days a year. For the first time since 1978, when the slate went from 14 to 16 games, the NFL lengthened the regular season again this year. The 2021 NFL schedule was released on May 12 and all 32 teams will play 17 games over the 18-week season. That means NFL fans get an extra week of NFL betting and fantasy football action. It will also affect win total wagering.www.chatsports.com