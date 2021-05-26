2021 NFC East Team Futures - Division Winner and Win Totals Outlook

I get it, it’s a long, three-day, holiday weekend, and you have absolutely nothing to do. You need to find a rush to get the blood pumping, or you just might die from boredom. Well, friends, even though sports gambling isn’t yet legal in Ohio — or more than half of our country’s other states — there is plenty of time for you to get to a state of your choice that does have a full-service sports book and put some money down on a handful of interesting college football lines.