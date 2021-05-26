Cancel
Des Moines, IA

One year later: Iowans gather for George Floyd memorial

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — One year ago, George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. A memorial was held at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park in Des Moines to honor his legacy. KCCI's Lauren Johnson reports people gathered to pay their respects and learn how they can inspire change in...

