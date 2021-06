Iga Swiatek (8) meets Kaja Juvan in the first round of the 2021 French Open on Monday, May 31st 2021. Will Kaja Juvan be able to knock out the defending champion here in the first round which would shock everyone or will Iga Swiatek come out here ready to show that she is still the top dog on clay over the last year as she has won 3 big titles on clay and she is still only 19-years-old?