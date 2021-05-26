Dave Chappelle's New Documentary to Close Tribeca Film Festival

When “Chappelle’s Show” first aired, in 2003, it was novel for its content and, more crucially, its attitude. The show had an effortless, laid-back cool, an unapologetic vulgarity, and a deep sense of mischief as Chappelle and his collaborators explored racial dynamics in America. But it also offered a critique of television as a form of entertainment. Most of the sketches parodied popular TV programs (“Frontline,” “The Real World”) or advertising tropes (QVC, car commercials), taking the ingrained rhythms of the medium and scrambling them. In one episode, there was a promotional clip for a fake show with the tagline: “It’s not HBO. It’s just regular-ass TV.” (“Chappelle’s Show” aired on Comedy Central, after being rejected by HBO.) Often, Chappelle would tell his live audience, in between sketch clips: “I can’t believe we haven’t been cancelled yet.” Now legendary for its rule-breaking spirit, “Chappelle’s Show” was absurdist television that brought to light just how absurd most other television was.