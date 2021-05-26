Cancel
Dave Chappelle's New Documentary to Close Tribeca Film Festival

By Rebecca Rubin
Laredo Morning Times
 25 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new documentary from comedian Dave Chappelle has been set to close out this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. The still-untitled movie takes a glimpse into the challenges facing a rural village in Ohio during the early days of the pandemic and grapples with the emotions erupting across the nation following the Black Lives Matter movement. It will premiere on June 19 at Radio City Music Hall, marking the first time in more than a year that the iconic New York City venue is reopening its doors.

