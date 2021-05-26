Cancel
Buffalo Bills 2021 season tickets officially sold out

By Matt Warren
Buffalo Rumblings
Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that season tickets were officially sold out for the 2021 season. The team expects to be at full capacity by the time the league year opens in August and Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz has supported that notion, if everyone is vaccinated. New York State governor Andrew Cuomo hasn’t gone that far yet, but has said that any venue in the state can enforce that policy. Erie County is the owner of Highmark Stadium, a facility it leases to the Bills.

