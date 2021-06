One of our most anticipated movies of the year is a musical in which Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard sing together. If that was the pitch in and of itself, Annette would already be at the top of must-watch films coming out of the Cannes Film Festival. But throw Sparks, the pop/rock band recently profiled in Edgar Wright’s first documentary feature The Sparks Brothers, into the mix alongside director Leos Carax, and you’ve got a recipe for something magical. We get a first taste of that magic in Sparks’ “So May We Start” single, which features Driver and Cotillard singing together in an upbeat rock song.