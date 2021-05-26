Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, May 26

First hour: Why do so few people vote in primaries?. Second hour: Discussing the Climate and Community Investment Act. Some voters in Monroe County will head to the polls on June 22 to vote in the primary. Historically, there has been low turnout. Primaries often decide local elections, especially in Rochester, where Democrats outnumber all other voters. So why don’t more people vote in primaries? How does that impact polling? And would a stronger turnout in primaries mean for local elections? Our guests discuss these questions and more: