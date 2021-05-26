Cancel
Chicago, IL

Resuscitated 16-year-old among 4 teens shot in Chicago

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A 16-year-old boy shot in the head and pronounced dead before being resuscitated was among four teens shot in an apartment on Chicago’s south side early Wednesday, police said.

The boy, two 17-year-olds and a 19-year-old were inside an apartment in the Englewood neighborhood when someone got into an argument and opened fire about 1 a.m., Chicago police said.

The 16-year-old boy was struck in the head and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead before doctors resuscitated him, police said. He was in critical condition.

A 19-year-old man shot multiple times in the back was in critical condition at the University of Chicago, and two 17-year-old also were hospitalized in serious condition, one with a gunshot wound to his neck and the other shot in his left shoulder, police said.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

