Iouri Prokhorov, CEO of Intelastel, discusses why no code software is the most effective path to closing the IT skills gap. Technology that makes promise of transformational change is not a new narrative. However, there are certain developments within software that are moving the needle. No code application platforms are allowing business professionals outside of IT to create applications without any knowledge of code. Understandably, this has positive implications for business’ in terms of time to value but perhaps more importantly for society as a whole.