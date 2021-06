JASPER — A trailer detached from a semi and hit two vehicles Monday morning on Second Avenue in Jasper. At 7:45 a.m., John Wininger, 56, of Washington was driving east on Second Avenue pulling a trailer behind his 2000 Peterbilt while Milton Lewis, 80, of Illinois was traveling west on Second Avenue in his 2017 Prius. The trailer unhitched from the semi and rolled into oncoming traffic, Jasper Police reported.