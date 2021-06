Facebook is one of the biggest social media platforms across the globe. The platform has over a billion users around the world and naturally, it becomes the target for many scammers, hackers, and more. There are several different ways hackers use to access a Facebook account. It might be through a phishing scam or they might get access to your sensitive information. So, if you are one of those whose account has been hacked, don’t worry we are here to help you. In this article, we have listed the detailed version of how to report and recover your hacked Facebook account along with some important tips and tricks in order to secure your account.