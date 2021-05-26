DPS Group Adds Kurt Kashuba as Director of Construction

Real Asset North American Construction Group Bags Major Project. With inflation on the rise and questions about what to do next in the air, it's time once again to turn towards real assets like North American Construction Group(NYSE:NOA). Real assets include things like commodities, real estate, and infrastructure. These assets have several things in common including intrinsic value, deep moats, the protections of government regulations, and a peg to the dollar that provide a hedge against inflation. While mainstream corporations are struggling to keep up with inflation real assets won't be, at least not as much anyway, making them an attractive portfolio diversifier in times of rising inflation. Considering the pace that inflation is currently rising and the uncertainty of the outlook we think it more than prudent to have this kind of protection.