DPS Group Adds Kurt Kashuba as Director of Construction

dallassun.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal engineering firm bolsters construction management team to serve high-tech process clients. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced it has added Kurt Kashuba as director of construction. Reporting to Carl Bradbury, senior director of construction at DPS Group, Kurt will oversee all field staff in the construction management group and work closely with clients to ensure the successful execution of capital projects.

www.dallassun.com
