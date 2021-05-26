Patrick S. Magovern

Patrick Sean Magovern, 63, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away at Jersey Shore University Hospital on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Belmar and a graduate of Manasquan High School class of 1976. He was the youngest of nine children. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank W. Magovern.
MANASQUAN — More than 300 students dressed in gowns and tuxedos on Saturday night for a beloved high school rite of passage — senior prom. Manasquan High School Principal Robert Goodall described the night as a magical night to remember that exceeded everyone’s expectations. “Everyone who I’ve spoken to said...
Helen Moran, of Avon-By-The-Sea, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 surrounded by her husband of 63 years, Louis J. Moran, and her children. Her love and wisdom, along with her joy and laughter, will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Helen was a bright light and the...
Patricia Orbe, 100, of Wall Township, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Delmar Gardens, Chesterfield, Missouri. Patricia previously resided at the Four Seasons in Wall with her daughter Virginia. She was a strong and amazing woman. She lived a long and eventful life. She loved people, parties and most especially dancing.
Thomas “Tuxie” Nixon, formerly of Staten Island and a retired Lieutenant of the NYC Fire Department, died at his home in Point Pleasant, on Saturday, May 22, 2021 after a long illness. His wife Jean Marie Nixon predeceased him in 2007, also in Point Pleasant. He is survived by two...
Patricia Allen, 91, of Avon-By-The-Sea, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Patricia was born in Orange and lived in Fanwood, before moving to Avon 25 years ago. She was a parishioner of Saint Theresa of Calcutta Parish, Saint Elizabeth’s Church in Avon. She was raised in Maplewood and.
Sara [Sally] M. Brown, 92, of Brielle, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Ocean Medical Center, with her family by her side. Sally was born and raised in Orange. She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School, Montclair. After high school, Sally worked as a secretary on Wall Street prior to.
Mark D. Mako, 50, of Wall Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 after a brief illness. Mark was born May 3, 1971 in Chicago, Illinois, but spent most of his childhood in Queens and Brooklyn. The only child of Mark and Lucille Mako of Bricktown, Mark was passionately...
WALL TOWNSHIP — The Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce’s [JSCC] Summer Kickoff event will start its season with a trolley tour of Wall Township, sponsored by Puharic and Associates Insurance and Risk Managers, on Friday, May 28. A trolley with 35 good-will ambassadors will visit chamber member restaurant locations, including...
Joseph McGadey, Jr., 49, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Born in Perth Amboy and raised in Hillside before moving to Manasquan at the age of 13. Joseph was a Master Plumber and owned and operated his own plumbing business, Joe Plumber in Manasquan where many people knew him.
Loving husband, father, brother, family advisor and all around great guy, Edward Jerome Borrone, Esq., 81, of Avon-By-The-Sea, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Edward was born in Weehawken to Edward J. Borrone, a banker who served on the Hoboken City...
We have been so used to events being cancelled over the past 14 months, so when we hear an event is taking place we celebrate that news, and that's just the case for the Freehold Memorial Day Parade. The Freehold Memorial Day Parade is a beautiful event and a wonderful...