The ratings are in for all of the Jeopardy! guest hosts who have completed their stints so far — and the numbers may just shock those who really loved Mayim Bialik. Now that we've seen nine celebrity guest hosts (10 if you include Savannah Guthrie, who is currently manning the lectern until June 25), multiple outlets are starting to round up the audience ratings episodes received while each had their turn leading the beloved quiz show.