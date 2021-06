(CNN) — The Pentagon is reviewing a policy instituted last year that limits which flags can be displayed at military bases. The review comes as Pride Month is being celebrated throughout June. If changes are made to the current policy it could open the door to allowing the rainbow Pride flag to be displayed. But a senior defense official strongly cautioned no decisions have been made because any change could result in any number of cause-related flags and symbols being displayed on military installations. "This goes beyond the issue of the Pride flag," the official said.