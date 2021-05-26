Where to Get the Most Delicious Cupcakes in LA

Photo by Mike Meeks / Unsplash

If you're into sweets like I am you know cupcakes were all the rage a few years ago here in LA.

While they're no longer the latest dessert trend, Los Angeles has been left with some excellent cupcake shops as a result. Lucky us!

Over the past several years I have tried dozens of cupcake shops around the city and have found just a select few that have made my list of favorites.

I know there may be some disagreement out there with my list, so let me know your favorites down in the comments below.

Now let's get to those cupcakes, shall we?

Big Man Bakes

Big Man Bakes is hands down my favorite cupcake shop in the city. In fact, they've been at the top of my list for years beginning when they first graced the streets of downtown LA in an area where not many businesses were willing to open up at the time.

Their cupcakes are always soft, moist, and fresh. My favorite flavors are their Black and White and Carrot Cake. The Black and White features a chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream frosting while their Carrot Cake features carrot cake (no nuts, thank you!) with cream cheese frosting.

Big Ban Bakes also rotates in special flavors from time to time. I've recently seen Chocolate Mint, Matcha Green Tea, and Nutella.

If you haven't yet visited Big Man Bakes and are a big cupcake fan, I strongly encourage you to pay them a visit. Seriously, these cupcakes are hard to beat.

Find Big Man Bakes at 413 S Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013.

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Sprinkles Cupcakes is likely the most recognized and most popular cupcake shop in the country, and for good reason, their cupcakes are delicious.

One can recognize a Sprinkes Cupcake from a mile away by their distinguishable shape and signature colorful round candy topping.

My favorite Sprinkles Cupcake flavors are Red Velvet and Banana. Their Red Velvet cupcake features light chocolate cake and cream cheese frosting and their Banana cupcake features banana cake wirh vanilla frosting.

You can find Sprinkles Cupcakes locations all around the city including Dowtown Disney and also at 9635 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

If you're looking for cupcakes after hours you can also visit one of the many Sprinkles Cupcakes ATMs. Their ATM locations are found at the Beverly Center, Hollywood & Highland, USC, Westfield Century City, and several other locations around LA.

Polkatots

I discovered Polkatots Cupcakes after moving to the San Gabriel Valley a few years ago and have been a loyal customer ever since.

I love their unique flavors and they have some of fthe best frosting in the city. I don't know what they put in there to make it so special, but it's very good.

My favorite Polkatots Cupcakes flavors are Little Penguin and Lucky Charm. Their Little Penguin Cupcake features chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream while their Lucky Charm cupcake features pistachio cake with pistachio buttercream. If you're a pistachio fan, you must try this cupcake.

Polkatots Cupcakes is located at 720 North Lake Avenue Suite 3, Pasadena, CA 91104.

Well, how did I do? Do you agree or disagree with my favorites? I'd love to hear from you in the comments below about your own favorite cupcake shop in LA. If you've tried the cupcacke shops I recommend, I'd love to know what you thought.

Seriously, who wouldn't want more cupcake recommendations?

I hope you found this article helpful in locating the best cupcakes Los Angeles has to offer. If you enjoyed this article please consider giving me a follow for more local travel guides such as this one. As always, thanks for reading.