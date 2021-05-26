Cancel
Fairfield Glade, TN

Fairfield Glade Ladies Club to meet for lunch June 2

Crossville Chronicle
 16 days ago

The monthly Fairfield Glade Ladies Club will meet on June 2 at the Center at Fairfield Glade. Online reservations can be made from 8 a.m. Monday, May 24, until 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, through the “Monthly Luncheon” tab on the club’s website, www.ffgladiesclub.org. Phone reservations are allowed Monday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to noon. Call the reservations phone number (805-218-0275) and leave a message. Attendance will be limited to 150 people.

www.crossville-chronicle.com
