Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pueblo County, CO

Pueblo County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 25% of people fully vaccinated

Pueblo Chieftain
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 25% of people living in Pueblo County are fully vaccinated as of May 25, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

www.chieftain.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pueblo County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Pueblo County, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Broomfield, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Disease Prevention#Cdc#Local Disease#Disease Control#Vaccine Tracker#Boulder County#Population#Routt County#San Miguel County#Summit County#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthUS News and World Report

U.S. Administers 304.8 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 304,753,476 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 372,495,525 doses in the country as of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The figures were up from the 303,923,667 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June...
Healthnewsradiokkob.com

CDC awards money to NM Dept. of Health

Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) — The Centers for Disease Control has awarded the New Mexico Department of Health $38,523,202 dollars to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services.
Hill County, MTHavre Daily News

Pfizer vaccine coming to Hill County Health Department

Hill County Health Department has announced that it will have a supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in stock next week and is inviting people to call to sign up for its vaccination clinic at the health department on the third Tuesday of the month, next Tuesday. Hill County Health Officer...
SciencePosted by
NBC News

Evidence grows stronger for Covid vaccine link to heart issue, CDC says

A higher-than-usual number of cases of a type of heart inflammation has been reported following Covid-19 vaccination, especially among young men following their second dose of an mRNA vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Overall, 226 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis after vaccination in people younger...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

New COVID-19 guidelines for international travel, Cleveland Clinic holds one-day Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic: Coronavirus update for June 10, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for international travelers, and the Cleveland Clinic will hold a one-day Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you need to know...
Industrydeseret.com

Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are 91% effective, CDC says

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have shown to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection by 91% for fully vaccinated people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What the new CDC study said:. The study said that vaccination makes COVID-19 illness milder and shorter for...
Arkansas StateMiddletown Press

Arkansas says vaccinated students no longer need quarantine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas no longer requires students exposed to the coronavirus to quarantine so long as they're fully vaccinated against the virus, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday. Hutchinson said the new quarantine policy aligns with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People are...
Sciencesky963.com

CDC COVID-19 Study shows mRNA Vaccines reduce Risk of Infection by 91% for Fully Vaccinated People

A new CDC study finds the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) reduce the risk of infection by 91 percent for fully vaccinated people. This adds to the growing body of real-world evidence of their effectiveness. Importantly, this study also is among the first to show that mRNA vaccination benefits people who get COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated (14 or more days after dose 2) or partially vaccinated (14 or more days after dose 1 to 13 days after dose 2). “COVID-19 vaccines are a critical tool in overcoming this pandemic,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Findings from the extended timeframe of this study add to accumulating evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are effective and should prevent most infections — but that fully vaccinated people who still get COVID-19 are likely to have milder, shorter illness and appear to be less likely to spread the virus to others. These benefits are another important reason to get vaccinated.” The findings come from four weeks of additional data collected in CDC’s HEROES-RECOVER study of health care workers, first responders, frontline workers, and other essential workers. These groups are more likely to be exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 because of their occupations. Preliminary results from this study were first announced in March 2021. In the new analysis, 3,975 participants completed weekly SARS-CoV-2 testing for 17 consecutive weeks (from December 13, 2020, to April 10, 2021) in eight U.S. locations. Participants self-collected nasal swabs that were laboratory tested for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. If the tests came back positive, the specimens were further tested to determine the amount of detectable virus in the nose (i.e., viral load) and the number of days that participants tested positive (i.e., viral shedding). Participants were followed over time and the data were analyzed according to vaccination status. To evaluate vaccine benefits, the study investigators accounted for the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 viruses in the area and how consistently participants used personal protective equipment (PPE) at work and in the community. Once fully vaccinated, participants’ risk of infection was reduced by 91 percent. After partial vaccination, participants’ risk of infection was reduced by 81 percent. These estimates included symptomatic and asymptomatic infections. To determine whether COVID-19 illness was milder, study participants who became infected with SARS-CoV-2 were combined into a single group and compared to unvaccinated, infected participants. Several findings indicated that those who became infected after being fully or partially vaccinated were more likely to have a milder and shorter illness compared to those who were unvaccinated. For example, fully or partially vaccinated people who developed COVID-19 spent on average six fewer total days sick and two fewer days sick in bed. They also had about a 60 percent lower risk of developing symptoms, like fever or chills, compared to those who were unvaccinated. Some study participants infected with SARS-CoV-2 did not develop symptoms. Other study findings suggest that fully or partially vaccinated people who got COVID-19 might be less likely to spread the virus to others. For example, fully or partially vaccinated study participants had 40 percent less detectable virus in their nose (i.e., a lower viral load), and the virus was detected for six fewer days (i.e., viral shedding) compared to those who were unvaccinated when infected. In addition, people who were partially or fully vaccinated were 66 percent less likely to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection for more than one week compared to those who were unvaccinated. While these indicators are not a direct measure of a person’s ability to spread the virus, they have been correlated with reduced spread of other viruses, such as varicella and influenza. Overall, the study findings support CDC’s recommendation to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as you can. Everyone 12 years and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination in the United States. CDC has several surveillance networks that will continue to assess how FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines are working in real-world conditions in different settings and in different groups of people, such as different age groups and people with different health statuses.
Backus, MNPine And Lakes News

COVID-19 vaccination clinic slated June 11 in Backus

There will be a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the Backus Land Department offering the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine for anyone 18 years or older. Pre-registration is encouraged at co.cass.mn.us/covidclinic or 218-547-6847. Limited walk-in appointments may be available. Those who...
Wisconsin StateFox11online.com

43% in Wisconsin fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON (WLUK) -- The percentage of Wisconsin residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to rise slightly, while the average number of new cases continues to fall slightly. On Monday, the state Department of Health Services reported 43% of people had completed their vaccine series, including 4.8% of children...
Colorado StateKJCT8

Remains recovered from Colorado River by Mesa County authorities

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Authorities recovered a body from the Colorado River near 30 3/4 Road around 12:20 on Friday. Those who responded included the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the County Search and Rescue Swiftwater Swimmers. Deputies were alerted to a situation at the river when a possible drowning was reported around 9 p.m. this past Monday. They have been searching ever since. The county coroner’s office is working to identify the remains. Once a conclusion is reached and the family is notified, the identity will be released. The case is under investigation.
Grand Junction, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Earthquake near Grand Junction felt in Maysville

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake around 1:42 p.m. June 2 centered about 20 miles from Grand Junction (26 kilometers WNW of Delta) at a depth of 4.7 kilometers. It was felt as far east as Maysville. No damage was reported. “Just felt a weird tremor up in Maysville and the dogs...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC to hold ’emergency meeting” after hundreds suffered rare heart inflammation following Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that that it will convene an “emergency meeting” of its advisers on June 18th to discuss rare but higher-than-expected reports of heart inflammation following doses of the mRNA-based Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, according to news first reported by CBC News.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

A link between Covid-19 vaccination and a cardiac illness may be getting clearer

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there has been a higher-than-expected number of cases of a heart ailment among young people, most often males, who've recently received their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC says the reports of the ailment are "rare" and that "most patients who received care responded well to medicine and rest and quickly felt better."