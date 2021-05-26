Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

San Jose shooting: At least 10 people dead, including shooter; victims identified

By Theresa Seiger, Bob D'Angelo, Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8pQ7_0aC1SN1m00

SAN JOSE, Calif. — At least 10 people, including the suspected gunman, died Wednesday in a shooting reported at a light rail control center in San Jose, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said suspected shooter Sam Cassidy, 57, identified as a man who worked for the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, took his own life after police were called to the agency’s control center on West Younger Avenue, according to The Associated Press.

Here are the latest updates:

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Photos: 9 people, including suspected gunman, dead in San Jose railyard shooting Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers gather near a railyard following a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
46K+
Followers
48K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Clara County, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Control Center#Dead People#County Police#County Sheriff#The Associated Press#Vta#Cox Media Group#Shooter Sam Cassidy#Authorities#Man#Calif#West Younger Avenue#Railyard#Multiple People#Ap Photo Noah Berger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
California StateFOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Coordinated group of thieves steal $100K worth of handbags from California Louis Vuitton store

PALO ALTO, Calif. — A coordinated group of 11 people swarmed a Louis Vuitton store in California on Monday and stole $100,000 worth of high-end handbags, investigators said. Palo Alto police said it’s the second similar style theft at the Stanford Shopping Center in the last three weeks and believe the group is connected to like crimes in other cities, KPIX reported.
Elizabeth, NJPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

New Jersey toddler dies after falling from window, being attacked by dogs

ELIZABETH, N.J. — A New Jersey toddler died Wednesday after he fell from a window into his backyard, where his family’s dogs mauled him, authorities said. According to WNBC and WPIX, the incident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. at a home on South Fifth Street in Elizabeth. Elizabeth police arrived to find a 3-year-old boy with serious injuries and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died, the news outlets reported.
TrafficPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Trash truck teeters over highway guard rail

A portion of a New York highway was closed Friday morning after a garbage truck nearly flew off an exit ramp and became stuck, ending up balanced on a guard rail. New York State Police said the county waste truck became stuck around 4:15 a.m. causing a closure to all lanes and the shoulder near Exit 3 of Interstate 787, WNYT reported.
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman killed in Berclair shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after an overnight shooting in Memphis, police say. Around 2:11 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 3700 block of Orchi Road in Berclair. Police said an unresponsive women was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the...
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on I-880 in San Jose: CHP

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol. Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He...