Where you can get a coronavirus vaccine in Newington, Berlin

BERLIN – The town held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Lava Beauty and Well Being, a modern, innovative, full-service beauty clinic Monday morning. “The reason I call it a clinic is because I have everything, but I focus a lot on medical esthetics,” said Dominika Rose, owner. “I have a nurse and a medical director who is a neurosurgeon and we specialize in stuff like Botox, fillers, laser and rejuvenation. I have a lot of equipment that removes scarring, hyperpigmentation, acne, redness, any skin issues, I can take care of here. And, obviously, as you can see, I love hair, so I couldn’t not have (hair care).”