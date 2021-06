I got really sweaty doing this. Right. Guard. Emergency. My thighs are sore. I feel like I have given birth (which is par for the course for Angel). And I am pretty sure I got a little bit of rug burn on my knee caps. This morning, for this week's Wacky Wednesday challenge, Angel and I took on the Balls in the Basket Challenge! The task? By using only our knees, we tried to pick up tennis balls, run them across the room, then deposit them into side-by-side trash cans. I had no idea just how trying and exhausting this was going to be. It's like we ran a marathon with tennis balls shoved between our legs.